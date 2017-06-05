Experience La La Land like never befo...

Experience La La Land like never before with this Austin show

Thanks to recent successes, Justin Hurwitz can not only put Oscar-winning composer on his resume, he can also say he's played the Hollywood Bowl. Late last month, Hurwitz, best known for composing La La Land , had another dream come true when he conducted a 100-piece symphony orchestra, playing the film's score live as audiences watched the movie at the historic venue.

