Edible Austin files lawsuit after can...

Edible Austin files lawsuit after canceled Beer and Bacon Festival

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Edible Austin filed a lawsuit last week against a local event venue, claiming the venue failed to obtain the permits needed for the magazine's Beer and Bacon Festival in January of 2016. Fair Market hosts numerous food events throughout the year, but in a new lawsuit, Edible Austin claims that it had to cancel its Beer and Bacon Festival because the venue didn't pull the proper permits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roofing tar Jun 24 Build a fart 6
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Jun 20 FartPoopShart 6
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... Jun 19 Slow fart cooking 2
Maria rincon garcia Jun 15 I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Jun 14 Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,361 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC