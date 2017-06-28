Ed Sheeran, Father John Misty, Herbie Hancock to tape - ACL' TV show | Austin...
Season 43 of "Austin City Limits" just got a lot hotter. The long-running music television program has announced tapings by young pop superstar Ed Sheeran on Aug. 20, indie-rock sensation Father John Misty on Aug. 22 and jazz icon Herbie Hancock on Oct. 12. Tickets for the tapings, held at ACL Live, will be given away via the program's website about a week before each show, with giveaway announcements and updates provided on the show's social media pages.
