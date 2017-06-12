East side taco favorite finally expands to hot South Austin 'hood
Hot taco news for South Austin. El Chilito has set an opening date for its long-awaited outpost on Manchaca Road: June 23. The new restaurant, located at 4251 Manchaca Rd., originally was expected to open in late 2016.
