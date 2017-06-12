East Austin mural that was abruptly removed gets new life
KVUE - Before a local artist gets the chance to repaint a mural in the heart of Austin's black community, the blank wall will be used to pay homage to one of the most renowned days for the African-American community: Juneteenth, a celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The mural at 12th and Chicon streets, originally created by Chris Rogers in 2014, depicted artists such as James Brown, Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
