East Austin mural that was abruptly r...

East Austin mural that was abruptly removed gets new life

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

KVUE - Before a local artist gets the chance to repaint a mural in the heart of Austin's black community, the blank wall will be used to pay homage to one of the most renowned days for the African-American community: Juneteenth, a celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The mural at 12th and Chicon streets, originally created by Chris Rogers in 2014, depicted artists such as James Brown, Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... 1 hr America is farting 2
Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor... 20 hr Stretch Fartstrong 2
Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin... Mon Farter on the foof 2
Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation Mon Prune farts 2
Seeking tar atx Jun 11 Fart room 4
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 9 Fart smoke 4
Trumps Covering Up Something Jun 9 As U fart 22
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC