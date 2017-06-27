Developers break ground on East Austin's new Plaza Saltillo District
Big changes are coming to East Austin. On Wednesday, June 28, Capital Metro and developers Endeavor Real Estate Group and Columbus Realty will break ground on the new Plaza Saltillo District , which calls for the redevelopment of the 10-acre plot bordered by I-35, Comal Street, East Fourth Street, and East Fifth Street.
