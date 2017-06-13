Dairy Queen's coolest new feature is not available in Austin
We didn't have a Dairy Queen in our town, though, so we had to go over to Marionville to get raspberry sundaes and those frozen lemonade cups that they don't sell anymore. If a party was coming up, we might pick out an ice cream cake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|54 min
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|4 hr
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|20 hr
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Mon
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|Mon
|Farter on the foof
|2
|Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation
|Mon
|Prune farts
|2
|Seeking tar atx
|Jun 11
|Fart room
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC