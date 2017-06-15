Cyclist hit by shotgun blast in rando...

Cyclist hit by shotgun blast in random Austin drive-by has pellets in brain

Nurses told Austin police a cyclist hit by a random shotgun blast on June 7 might not survive due to pellets that entered his brain stem, causing concern for hospital staff. According to a police affidavit, the cyclist was found by a citizen who began performing CPR on him around 11:52 p.m. at 6305 East Riverside Dr. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim with then unknown injuries to his back, shoulder and head.

