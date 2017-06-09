Council on Cargill Dais rejects Houst...

Council on Cargill Dais rejects Houston nominee for Bond Election Advisory Task Force

On Thursday, in a rare rejection of a colleague's nominee for an appointed commission seat, City Council nixed District 1 Council Member Ora Houston 's nomination of Michael Cargill to the Bond Election Advisory Task Force . D3 CM Pio Renteria spoke against the nomination: "I believe his appointment would be an obstruction to the work a " On his personal Twitter account , Cargill responded: "This nomination has nothing to do about guns, and all they can say is 'no, because he likes guns.'

