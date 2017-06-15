Continue reading Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes 50 bills, the most killed by a Texas governor in a decade
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed 50 bills on Thursday, including legislation requiring the state to study the future availability of water and teach schoolkids how to avoid sexual abusers. The veto count was relatively small when compared with the total number of bills filed during the legislative session - about 7 percent of 6,800 - but marks the most bills killed by a governor in 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria rincon garcia
|17 hr
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Wed
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Wed
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Jun 12
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|Jun 12
|Farter on the foof
|2
|Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation
|Jun 12
|Prune farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC