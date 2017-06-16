Conspiracy theorist vows to release full Kelly interview
In this Monday, April 17, 2017 photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter, Ana Grace, was among the 26 people killed in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., said Monday, June 12, 2017, that she fears a planned NBC television interview by Megyn Kelly with Jones on Father's Day will encourage other conspiracy theorists who have harassed her and accused her of being part of a hoax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|4 hr
|Jeep farts
|2
|Maria rincon garcia
|Thu
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Wed
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Wed
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Jun 12
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|Jun 12
|Farter on the foof
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC