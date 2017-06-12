Community input requested during sear...

Community input requested during search for Austin city manager

Monday, June 12 marks the first of 14 public meetings being held by the City Manager Search Advisory Task Force, a group who will work to find the best candidate to replace Marc Ott, who left for a job in Washington D.C. last year . Council members each appointed one person to the task force.

