Central Austin residents welcome new sidewalks
The first project from the 2016 voter-approved $720 million Austin mobility bond has been completed, but it won't be for any vehicular traffic, but rather for pedestrians. Austin Mayor Steve Adler said from the get go the first projects he wanted to tackle were the sidewalks because they are easier to engineer and produce than roads and are less expensive.
