CapMetro summer routes now in effect through August

Near the University of Texas campus, routes that run along 21st Street and Red River Street were altered during the construction of the pedestrian mall along Speedway and the rerouting near the Dell Medical School are now permanent. The detours, which have been in effect for more than a year will impact the following routes: 18 MLK, 412 E-Bus, 640 40 Acres, 642 West Campus and 663 Lake Austin and 10 Red River, 20 Manor, 37 Colony Park, 100 MetroAirport, 670 Colony Park, 671 North Riverside and 672 Lakeshore .

