CapMetro summer routes now in effect through August
Near the University of Texas campus, routes that run along 21st Street and Red River Street were altered during the construction of the pedestrian mall along Speedway and the rerouting near the Dell Medical School are now permanent. The detours, which have been in effect for more than a year will impact the following routes: 18 MLK, 412 E-Bus, 640 40 Acres, 642 West Campus and 663 Lake Austin and 10 Red River, 20 Manor, 37 Colony Park, 100 MetroAirport, 670 Colony Park, 671 North Riverside and 672 Lakeshore .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking tar atx
|Jun 2
|Fart tar
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|May 30
|Fart seeker
|7
|Blue footballs
|May 27
|Biggie farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 26
|Sum farts 4 all
|19
|Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sharing a fart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC