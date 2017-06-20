Cal Farley's to Unveil Sculpture Honoring Fallen Alumnus
A bronze sculpture was unveiled commemorating Army Spc. Rafael "T.J." Carrillo, Jr and other Cal Farley's Alumni that gave their lives in the service of their country.
