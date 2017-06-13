Breastfeeding lowers your risk of endometrial cancer | Raising Austin
A new study out this month took data from 17 studies being conducted by the researchers who are part of the Epidemiology of Endometrial Cancer Consortium. It found that women who breastfeed at least six months have a decreased risk of the type of uterine cancer that is in the lining of the uterus called the endometrium.
