Body found in Lady Bird Lake near South Lakeshore Boulevard
First responders descended on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake, just east of the Interstate 35 bridge, after a body was found in the water, Friday evening. At 7:04 p.m., the Austin Fire Department water rescue task force was called to the 2000 block of Lakeshore Blvd. Austin police do not have additional details on the found body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|6 hr
|4wD Fart
|4
|Maria rincon garcia
|Thu
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Jun 12
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
|Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin...
|Jun 12
|Farter on the foof
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC