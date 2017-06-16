Body found in Lady Bird Lake near South Lakeshore Boulevard

First responders descended on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake, just east of the Interstate 35 bridge, after a body was found in the water, Friday evening. At 7:04 p.m., the Austin Fire Department water rescue task force was called to the 2000 block of Lakeshore Blvd. Austin police do not have additional details on the found body.

