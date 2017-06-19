Austin's Original Craft Brewery Celis Is Back

Austin's original craft beer maker Celis Brewery , is back again, serving its Belgian-style witbiers in North Burnet starting tomorrow, Friday, June 23. The brewery is staying in the family, under the command of founder Pierre Celis' daughter, Christine. Pierre started brewing beer in Hoegaarden, Belgium, and left for Austin, where he opened the stateside brewery in 1992.

