Austin's only drive-in movie theater debuts saloon and pop-up location

4 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is on a roll. After closing its popular east side location in February, Austin's only drive-in theater opened a bigger South Austin space in March - and it just got better, with the addition of a bar and pop-up outpost.

