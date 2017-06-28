Austin's MICROSESSIONS to Bring 'Speed Dating for New Music' to NYC
Microsessions, a new live music format born in Austin, TX, the Live Music Capital of the World, debuts in New York on Saturday, July 29, at Spaceworks NYC in Long Island City, Queens. Also know as "Speed Dating for New Music," a Microsessions showcase presents four acts in four separate listening rooms at the same location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Jun 19
|Slow fart cooking
|2
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC