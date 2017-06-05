Austin's Favorite Drive-In Movie Thea...

Austin's Favorite Drive-In Movie Theater Adds New Location

Blue Starlite Drive-In , Austin's urban drive-in movie theater, opened a second location at the Graceland Oaks Event Center in far west Austin last week. The new location offers barbecue from Stubbs , along with wine and beer offerings to compliment the location's movie schedule.

