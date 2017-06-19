Austin Welcomes Two New Barbecue Trailers
Barbecue and food trailers are important to Austin, and there are two new names to check out: Twelve Bones BBQ , and Big Delicious Food Co. The owners of Azul Tequila and Papalote Taco House, brothers Sergio, Eric, and Eduardo Varela, opened Twelve Bones BBQ , which took over Vietnamese restaurant Lulu B's old building on South Congress.
