Austin Wages Legal Battle Against SB ...

Austin Wages Legal Battle Against SB 4 in Court Austin filing argues SB 4 violates U.S. Constitution

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Austin Chronicle

As promised, the city of Austin has begun its legal battle against the constitutionality of anti-immigrant Senate Bill 4 , signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in May. The law, set to take effect on Sep. 1, would force local police to comply with voluntary U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainer requests and allow law enforcement to inquire about ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking tar atx 2 hr Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sharing a fart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC