Austin Wages Legal Battle Against SB 4 in Court Austin filing argues SB 4 violates U.S. Constitution
As promised, the city of Austin has begun its legal battle against the constitutionality of anti-immigrant Senate Bill 4 , signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in May. The law, set to take effect on Sep. 1, would force local police to comply with voluntary U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainer requests and allow law enforcement to inquire about ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking tar atx
|2 hr
|Fart tar
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|May 30
|Fart seeker
|7
|Blue footballs
|May 27
|Biggie farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 26
|Sum farts 4 all
|19
|Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sharing a fart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC