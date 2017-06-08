Austin USPS contract employee fired, investigated for stealing gift cards
A six-month long mail theft investigation, first brought to KXAN's attention in January , is about to be handed over to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. U.S. Postal Inspector Mike Sullivan says a United States Postal Service contract employee was fired on May 10 after he was caught stealing hundreds of dollars in gift cards he was supposed to be helping deliver in Austin.
