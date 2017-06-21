Austin police officer and wife arrested in alleged social security fraud scheme
Roosevelt Granderson II, an Austin police officer, was arrested early Wednesday morning at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on charges connected to a scheme to collect more than $258,000 in benefits that he, his wife and mother-in-law were not entitled to, a grand jury indictment alleges. In a statement, the Austin Police Department says they were aware of the investigation and helped when requested, including the arrest of the officer.
