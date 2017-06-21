Austin police officer and wife arrest...

Austin police officer and wife arrested in alleged social security fraud scheme

13 hrs ago

Roosevelt Granderson II, an Austin police officer, was arrested early Wednesday morning at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on charges connected to a scheme to collect more than $258,000 in benefits that he, his wife and mother-in-law were not entitled to, a grand jury indictment alleges. In a statement, the Austin Police Department says they were aware of the investigation and helped when requested, including the arrest of the officer.

