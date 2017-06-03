Austin police cheer on daughter of fallen officer as she graduates
Cedar Park High School senior Mikayla Hunter, who has spent most of her life without her father, walked across the graduation stage on Sunday at Cedar Park Center. Mikayla was just 2 years old when her father, Austin Police Department Officer Clinton Hunter, was killed in the line of duty.
