Austin officer suspended 20 days for use of Taser during arrest
An Austin Police Department officer has started a 20-day suspension after shocking a suspect with a stun gun who was not resisting arrest. Officer Chris Limmer, who has been with the department since July 1994, was suspended beginning Wednesday continuing through June 26. According to a department memo, Officer Limmer was working the Property Crimes Task Force on Jan. 17, trying to find a suspect with an active warrant for burglary of a habitation.
