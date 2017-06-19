Austin launches program to save arts organizations from rising rents
In a time when nobody is safe from the pressures of rising rents, the City of Austin's Cultural Arts Division has launched a new initiative to help save local arts organizations from losing their homes. Introducing the Art Space Assistance Program , a pilot series of financial grants designed to combat our hot real estate market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roofing tar
|17 hr
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Jun 19
|Slow fart cooking
|2
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC