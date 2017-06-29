Austin immigration allies planning to fight Donald Trump's immigration policies

As a federal judge considers whether or not to grant an injunction to keep the anti-sanctuary city law from going into place in September, Travis County says people have donated $133,000 to fund programs that were in danger of being cut due to Gov. Greg Abbott's feud with Sheriff Sally Hernandez. When Sheriff Hernandez announced her immigration detention policy at the Travis County Jail in January, Gov. Abbott was quick to fire back.

