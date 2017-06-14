Austin City Council Member Ellen Trox...

Austin City Council Member Ellen Troxclair is hoping to "free the lemonade" on Thursday.

Troxclair, the council's lone conservative , is broadly against the government over-regulation of markets. And in this case, that means getting rid of the city code that technically requires kids to get a $35 permit to operate a lemonade stand.

