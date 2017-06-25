Austin businesses, citizens, organizations stand with city in opposing SB 4

As the City of Austin prepares to head to court Monday to challenge the constitutionality of Texas' new Senate Bill 4, the city's case is supported by filings from citizens, businesses and organizations in the city who also oppose the law. On Sunday KXAN spoke with Susana Vivanco, the owner of Lima Criolla Peruvian restaurant in Austin who has filed an affidavit in that case opposing SB4.

