Associate pastor of east Austin church charged with sexual assault of child

An associate pastor at Betania Baptist Church in east Austin wanted by authorities for the past two months has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. Fifty-nine-year-old Ruben Garcia, of Buda, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at around 2 p.m. Monday on Torrington Street in Buda.

