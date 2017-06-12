Associate pastor of east Austin church charged with sexual assault of child
An associate pastor at Betania Baptist Church in east Austin wanted by authorities for the past two months has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. Fifty-nine-year-old Ruben Garcia, of Buda, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at around 2 p.m. Monday on Torrington Street in Buda.
