As Austin homeowner, Gov. Abbott grappled with local tree regulations targeted in special session

Read more: Texas Tribune

Before he became governor of Texas, Greg Abbott was asked to replant trees on his property in Austin after a protected pecan tree there died - a regulation he has set out to axe during the upcoming special session of the Texas Legislature. Last week, Abbott called on lawmakers to prevent cities from regulating what property owners do with trees on private land as one of 20 items for a special session that will begin July 18. In interviews and public appearances, Abbott has repeatedly railed against the local regulations as a violation of private property rights, and he has pointed to his own experience as a homeowner in Austin as an impetus for the bill.

