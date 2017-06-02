APD: Man filmed women at Forever 21 in Barton Creek Square Mall
An Austin man is facing charges after police say he used a cell phone to record women trying on clothes at the Forever 21 store at Barton Creek Square Mall. According to the affidavit for his arrest, Martin Ammerman, 40, had more than 60 videos and 100 pictures of women in various stages of undress on his phone when Austin Police encountered him Tuesday.
