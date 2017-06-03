APD Assistant Chief Frank Dixon speak...

APD Assistant Chief Frank Dixon speaks at a town hall in East Austin. KXAN photo/ Alyssa Goard.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Austin Police leadership spoke with community members in east Austin Saturday to present the findings of their recent 2016 Racial Profiling Report and to field questions from citizens. The meeting was crowded: nearly ever seat was taken and included at times tense discussion about how race and police policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking tar atx Fri Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sharing a fart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC