APD Assistant Chief Frank Dixon speaks at a town hall in East Austin. KXAN photo/ Alyssa Goard.
Austin Police leadership spoke with community members in east Austin Saturday to present the findings of their recent 2016 Racial Profiling Report and to field questions from citizens. The meeting was crowded: nearly ever seat was taken and included at times tense discussion about how race and police policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking tar atx
|Fri
|Fart tar
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|May 30
|Fart seeker
|7
|Blue footballs
|May 27
|Biggie farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 26
|Sum farts 4 all
|19
|Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Sharing a fart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC