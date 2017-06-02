Analysis: A governor's executive orde...

Analysis: A governor's executive order doesn't go very far in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 7 into law on May 25, 2017. The bill toughens penalties for inappropriate student-teacher relationships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sharing a fart 4
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) May 22 Tons of farts 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC