Allen Townsend found guilty of 2014 murder in east Austin apartment
Townsend, 28, was charged in conjunction with Terry Stowers in the Nov. 25, 2014 murder of 31-year-old LeQuince Tomlin, who died after the men rushed their way into his apartment at 6409 Springdale Rd., ordered him to the floor, took money from Tomlin at gunpoint and then shot him, according to a police affidavit. A woman staying with Townsend also told police she saw him change into black clothing and ask for a bandana the night of the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|7 hr
|Slow fart cooking
|2
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 17
|4wD Fart
|4
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
|Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor...
|Jun 12
|Stretch Fartstrong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC