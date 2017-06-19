Allen Townsend found guilty of 2014 murder in east Austin apartment

Townsend, 28, was charged in conjunction with Terry Stowers in the Nov. 25, 2014 murder of 31-year-old LeQuince Tomlin, who died after the men rushed their way into his apartment at 6409 Springdale Rd., ordered him to the floor, took money from Tomlin at gunpoint and then shot him, according to a police affidavit. A woman staying with Townsend also told police she saw him change into black clothing and ask for a bandana the night of the shooting.

