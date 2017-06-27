Advocacy groups, legal clinics see rise in questions related to SB4

As Senate Bill 4, the newly passed Texas immigration law, heads to court for a preliminary injunction hearing, organizations back in Austin say they're seeing a rise in legal and immigration-related questions related to this law. Robert Painter with Austin Gateways, a group that works with low-income, Central Texas immigrants, explained that his organization has seen an influx of people applying for services and asking about what changes to immigration law and policy mean for their cases.

