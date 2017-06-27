Advocacy groups, legal clinics see ri...

Advocacy groups, legal clinics see rise in questions related to SB4

As Senate Bill 4, the newly passed Texas immigration law, heads to court for a preliminary injunction hearing, organizations back in Austin say they're seeing a rise in legal and immigration-related questions related to this law. Robert Painter with Austin Gateways, a group that works with low-income, Central Texas immigrants, explained that his organization has seen an influx of people applying for services and asking about what changes to immigration law and policy mean for their cases.

