A small plane crashes at the Burnet Municipal Airport.
KXAN - A small plane crashed Saturday morning after skidding off the runway at the Burnet Municipal Airport according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at 7:31 a.m. As the plane was landing it began skidding to the left off the runway.
