a Ita s a nightmare,a says mom whose ...

a Ita s a nightmare,a says mom whose son, unborn grandchild killed by suspected intoxicated driver

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Patricia Morales sat weeping in her Del Valle home Sunday, surrounded by family, wishing she could bring her son, 28-year-old Raul Diaz Jr. back. Morales explained that her son was the man killed by a suspected intoxicated driver going the wrong direction on FM 973 in Travis County Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking tar atx Sun Fart room 4
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 9 Fart smoke 4
Trumps Covering Up Something Jun 9 As U fart 22
How Much Does a Roof Cost in Austin, TX Jun 7 Covered farts 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC