A glance at Central Texas rainfall totals over the last 24 hours on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Another round of rain is engulfing much of Texas, swelling rivers, flooding streets and bringing warnings of flash flooding in several areas. In Austin and Central Texas, rain was forecast to be most numerous through midday Saturday, with some drier time and lower chances of rain Saturday afternoon.
