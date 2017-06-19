A 5-star escape awaits at this new vi...

A 5-star escape awaits at this new vineyard B&B near Austin

If you drive 45 minutes west of Austin, past sparkling lakes to Sunrise Beach Village on the southeastern edge of Llano, you'll approach a gorgeous vineyard beside an enchanting, two-story home: The Vineyard B&B at Lost Creek Ranch . Vines crawl up the iron railing of a staircase that leads to an elegant, wrap-around balcony and five, well-appointed rooms - each with vineyard views.

