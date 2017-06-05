83-room boutique hotel to open in eas...

83-room boutique hotel to open in east Austin

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

With east Austin seeing explosive growth, one company is investing in a boutique hotel at the southwest corner of East 6th and Chicon Streets. ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants, which currently has one hotel in Palm Springs, says its Austin location will have 83 rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... 10 hr Enjoy farts 2
Seeking tar atx Jun 2 Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC