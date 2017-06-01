5Comments

Read more: Texas Tribune

The floor of the state Capitol is packed with protesters opposed to Senate Bill 4, the "sanctuary cities" bill, on May 29, 2017. The cities of San Antonio and Austin have announced they will file suit to stop the state's new immigration enforcement law, Senate Bill 4. The law seeks to punish local government entities and law enforcement departments that don't enforce federal immigration laws.

