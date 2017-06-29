3M to sell west Austin site, move to ...

3M to sell west Austin site, move to new Parmer Lane location

The company expects to move into that building by April of 2019. The company plans to sell its current 156-acre site off of Ranch to Market 620 and Ranch to Market 2222 to World Class Capital Group, a private investment firm headquartered in Austin.

