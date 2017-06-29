3M to sell west Austin site, move to new Parmer Lane location
The company expects to move into that building by April of 2019. The company plans to sell its current 156-acre site off of Ranch to Market 620 and Ranch to Market 2222 to World Class Capital Group, a private investment firm headquartered in Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|1 hr
|I heard
|5
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Jun 19
|Slow fart cooking
|2
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC