10 Dog-Friendly Restaurants and Bars in Austin

While all of Austin is luckily dog-friendly, there are canine-loving bars and restaurants that stand out the most. Look no further than Eater's guide to dog-friendly spots in the city, including beer gardens with dog parks like Banger's , places offering treats such as Crown and Anchor , and Yard Bar , the city's very own park/restaurant/bar with dog minders, too.

