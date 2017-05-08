Zooey Deschanel welcomes son Charlie ...

Zooey Deschanel welcomes son Charlie Wolf

The 'New Girl' actress and her husband Jacob Pechenik - who already have a 22-month-old baby girl together called Elsie Otter - recently welcomed the latest addition to their family into the world in Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the family told PEOPLE: "Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family."

