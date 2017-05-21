[youtube=] Wednesday: Blues on the Green with Jamestown Revival, Walker Lukens at Zilker Park.

Wednesday: Blues on the Green with Jamestown Revival, Walker Lukens at Zilker Park . The long-running and wildly popular free summer music series in Austin's biggest inner-city park blasts off with a double bill featuring the fast-rising Americana outfit Jamestown Revival - who, fittingly, have a song on their new album titled "Back to Austin" - plus upstart indie-rocker Walker Lukens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.