Woman receives minor injuries when fire destroys east Austin home
According to Travis County Emergency Service District 12, the fire began around 12:30 a.m. at 7504 Compass Drive. Crews knocked the fire down around 1:12 a.m. and transported the woman living in the mobile home to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|18 hr
|Taco Phart
|1
|What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ...
|18 hr
|Celebrity Phart
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|18 hr
|Things Phart
|1
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|18 hr
|Will Phart
|1
|Destination Austin: The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show
|18 hr
|Hand Phart
|1
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|Mon
|YouPhart
|40
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Apr 29
|Dog phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC