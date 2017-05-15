Woman charged with DWI after crashing into Austin officera s car
While stopped for one traffic violation, an Austin police officer got up close and personal with another after a woman crashed into their patrol car Friday night. According to a police report, Reagan Kremmer, 42, was driving in the 4400 block of South Interstate 35, on the northbound service road, around 10:07 p.m. when she crashed into the back of a stopped patrol car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|9 hr
|Fartography
|3
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|Sat
|Farting Eric
|1
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Sat
|DNR farts
|3
|Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl...
|May 12
|I sniff farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 12
|LOL farts
|6
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|May 11
|Where pharts
|44
|Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14)
|May 10
|Farts r Good
|29
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC